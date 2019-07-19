VALENTINE — A native Nebraskan has been selected as the Niobrara National Scenic River’s new chief of interpretation.
Susan Cook brings over 28 years of experience to the position after starting her career at Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice. While there, she worked her way up from an administrative assistant to her most recent assignment as the chief of interpretation and resource management.
She will succeed Bobbie Roshone, who has been serving as the park’s acting chief of interpretation since Kristen Maxfield left to take a new position at George Washington Parkway in the Washington, D.C., area in September of last year.
Cook said she describes herself as a “Sandhills girl,” growing up in Tryon just south of Thedford, prior to moving to Beatrice. She graduated from Peru State College in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, followed by a master’s degree in management and leadership from Doane University.