Santa’s Workshop, displays at Cody Park prepare for season

A pair of lighting ceremonies on consecutive Saturdays will ensure a festive start for North Platte’s 17th annual Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park.
Mayor Dwight Livingston will launch the monthlong program of holiday displays and entertainment with a ceremony lighting up the entire park at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
He’ll return at the same time Dec. 7 for a separate ceremony lighting an all-new Christmas tree dedicated to military veterans and first responders, said Judy Holys, general manager of Cody Park Concessions.
“We’ve always wanted to have a vets’ tree, and this year we got it done,” said Holys, who has been in charge of summer and December concessions for eight years at the city’s oldest park.
The Dec. 7 ceremony northwest of the concession stand will include patriotic as well as Christmas music to acknowledge the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, she said.
Holiday entertainment will continue through Christmas Eve, while Cody Park’s North Pole Christmas displays — continuing a community tradition nearly 75 years old — will be open through Dec. 30.
Some pieces of the display could be seen for decades’ worth of Decembers at the former Leo’s Flowers greenhouse and flower shop that stood at 105 S. Bailey Ave.
The city bought Leo’s displays in 1981 and showed them in Memorial Park until 2003, when they became the anchor of the current Cody Park displays.
Holys said two more tiny decorated houses have been added to the park’s Christmas village, raising the total to 15.
Their interiors, usually decked out by families in honor of their loved ones, will be open 5-10 p.m. daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30.
Except for the items on Cody Park Concessions’ modified holiday menu, the park’s carousel, entertainment programs and hayrack and horse-drawn rides are free all month, Holys said.
“Golden Goose” games, challenging children to find hidden geese in exchange for prizes, will be offered when the concession stand is open, she added.
