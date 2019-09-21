The Nebraska School Activities Association and U.S. Bank have announced the 2019-20 Believers & Achievers winners.
All NSAA member schools can nominate two students to be honored. From those nominees, 48 high school seniors are chosen to be honored throughout the 2019-20 school year.
Nominees must have a grade point average higher than 3.75 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) and participate in NSAA-sponsored activities.
The 48 individuals selected will be honored with an award at an NSAA championship contest during the 2019-20 school year and will be invited to attend an end-of-the-year banquet celebrating their achievements. At the banquet, U.S. Bank will announce individual scholarship winners.
Nominees are judged on scholastic achievement, participation in NSAA activities, school and community involvement and a citizenship essay on a specific topic.
Following are winners in the Telegraph’s coverage area:
» Anselmo-Merna: Rhett Safranek, MaShayla Burnett.
» Arthur County: Piper deBeauclair, Skyler Swanson.
» Cozad: Megan Burkholder, Gabriel Estrada.
» Creek Valley: Caitlin Koenen, Chloe Stupka.
» Dundy County Stratton: Sable Lambley, Jessie Freeland.
» Gothenburg: Heath Keiser, Tucker Wyatt.
» Hershey: Celie Childears, Samuel Mackley.
» Hitchcock County: Darian Hutto, Kassidy Kisker.
» Lexington: Madison Sutton, Dylan Richman.
» Maywood-Hays Center: Karlie Gerlach, Natalie Koubek
» McCook: Timothy Renner, Andrew Daum.
» Medicine Valley: Sabra Schmidt.
» Mullen: Molly Paxton, Madison Jones.
» North Platte: Aleecia Pace, Elliott Purdy.
» North Platte St. Patrick’s: Andrew Lindemeier, Julie Slattery.
» Ogallala: Harley Hiltibrand, Rachel Orth.
» Sandhills: Bryan Zutavern.
» Southwest: Jadyn Books, Johanna Sughroue.
» Wallace: Sydney Pelster, Quinn Koop.
» Wauenta-Palisade: George Lee.
