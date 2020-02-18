Purely in terms of state support, west central Nebraska’s 40 school districts would come out far ahead in three years if the Legislature’s latest property tax relief plan becomes law.
Regional districts would collectively make up the rest of the $28 million in school aid they lost during the 2010s — and then some — under a proposed amendment to Legislative Bill 974.
That amendment, expected to reach the floor this week, is the latest fruit of tax-relief efforts spearheaded by state Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha.
Among key findings in a Telegraph analysis of the Education Committee’s projected impacts of the LB 974 amendment:
» Total aid for North Platte Public Schools, which otherwise would fall nearly $200,000 for 2020-21, would grow by about $834,000 that year and more than $2.65 million by 2023.
The district’s annual aid, which had fallen from $11.5 million in 2016-17 to $9.2 million in 2018-19, rebounded to $9.75 million this year. It would get $12.4 million by 2022-23.
» Lincoln County’s six K-12 districts, which got $13.8 million in combined 2019-20 aid, would share $15.7 million next year and almost $18.8 million in 2022-23 under LB 974’s latest estimate.
The five districts outside North Platte would all see substantial gains, with aid for Brady nearly doubling and Sutherland’s aid nearly quadrupling next year if the Groene-Linehan bill passes.
» As a region, the 40 west central Nebraska districts would split $60.4 million in aid in 2020-21 and nearly $79.5 million by 2022-23 under the Education Committee projection.
The latter figure would be almost double the $40.4 million the group shared in 2018-19. That year’s figure was 40% below the $68.5 million the 40 districts had split a decade earlier.
» Finally, the would-be amended version of LB 974 would not only greatly lift regional districts’ state help through foundation aid but also qualify several more of them for “equalization aid.”
Only seven of the 40 districts in 2018-19 and nine this year received such aid — generally dominated by urban districts — with more educational “needs” — generally reflecting enrollments of poor and minority students — than “resources.”
If LB 974 is amended as proposed and then becomes law, the Education Committee projection shows 13 west central Nebraska districts would qualify for equalization aid by 2023.
LB 974, introduced by six of the eight Revenue Committee members, advanced to the floor last week by a 6-2 vote. The committee made it a priority bill.
Linehan and Groene respectively chair the Revenue and Education committees and, by Unicameral tradition, also sit on the committee the other chairs.
Like plans one or both of them offered last year, LB 974 and its amendment aims to ease rural property tax burdens by boosting state aid to K-12 schools, the largest property tax consumer.
They would pump more money into Nebraska’s $1.07 billion school-aid pot while restoring per-student “foundation aid” eliminated during the last major revision to the aid formula in 1990.
School property tax and spending lids would be tightened in exchange, while LB 974 would also steadily lower taxable values for homes and businesses as well as farms and ranches.
But instead of the pair’s 2019 proposal to fund more aid with a broader and slightly higher state sales tax, LB 974 would apply state revenues running ahead of forecasts after several lean years.
That change won the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed last year’s Linehan-Groene effort (LB 289) because it would have raised the sales-tax rate and dropped some sales tax exemptions.
But Nebraska’s largest school districts and several state education groups — citing past state-aid cuts during hard agricultural times — continue to oppose major changes in the aid formula.
Three such groups, representing districts of various sizes, said last week that LB 974 “would slowly eliminate funding necessary to maintain the high quality public education required for the future of our children and the economic development of the state.”
“It’s all baloney,” Linehan replied to the Omaha World-Herald. “There are no cuts in this bill. Everybody’s funding continues to go up.”
In an email to The Telegraph, Groene called the school groups’ opposition “misplaced.”
Though LB 974’s latest version tightens school tax and budget lids, he said, patrons can still control local school spending and grant approval at the polls for new construction or more spending.
“Sadly, some in our public school administrations have become used to school spending being on autopilot with little local control,” Groene said.
“The citizens have asked the Legislature for change. (LB) 974 is the answer to their plight.”
North Platte Public Schools belongs to one of the three critical groups, the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, made up of the state’s largest schools.
Other groups joining GNSA in opposing LB 974 were Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education, a group of medium-sized schools, and the small-school Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association.
