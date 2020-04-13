The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to approve the merger of Buffalo and Lincoln Elementary schools.
Under the plan, kindergarten through fifth-graders will attend Lincoln, and pre-kindergarten classes will be at Buffalo.
The recommendation from the Buffalo-Lincoln Task Force said the move was in the best interest of the students, teachers and community.
“This was a very good team of problem solvers,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson.
Hanson reminded the board that conversations in the district have gone on for the past five years as the economic climate of North Platte has changed.
“With the most recent layoffs at Union Pacific Railroad and the closing of several major businesses, we’ve seen our student enrollment numbers have gone down,” Hanson said. “We’ve seen a number of families leaving the community.”
Each of the last two years, the district has declined by over 100 students, which Hanson said equates to $800,000 in valuable state aid. The task force wrestled with what would work, and Hanson said the merger would resolve many of the issues and provide class sizes that were under the target the district had set.
“The question was how do we leverage resources to serve all of our students,” Hanson said.
Board member Mike Morrell asked about lunch room space. Lincoln Principal Matt Irish said the stage area in the lunch room has been cleared and will accommodate the increased number of students.
Addressing the issue of class sizes, Hanson showed the data compiled by the task force showing the numbers would drop by two students per class overall.
“Class size is very important,” said board President Skip Altig, a former teacher. “The smaller classes would be a benefit to our teachers and our staff.”
Board member Mike Morrell, who had children at Hall School when it was closed, remembers how difficult that was.
“It can be an emotional thing for a lot of parents and a lot of kids, moving and going somewhere different,” Morrell said. “I can tell you that both my kids and the other kids who had to leave Hall School did fine. The kids are very flexible and adjust really well, I think way better than the parents do.”
The board also approved the administrative salaries unanimously, but board member Jo Ann Lundgreen indicated she was somewhat conflicted on the right decision.
“This is a decision I’ve had to give a lot of thought to,” Lundgreen said, “especially given the current (COVID-19 pandemic) situation and the economic outlook.”
She said looking forward it has been a tough decision.
“We haven’t seen any growth in our schools,” Lundgreen said. “We haven’t seen a lot of growth in our community.”
Despite her voiced concerns, Lundgreen did vote in favor of increasing administrative salaries overall by .49%.
The certified negotiated agreement was also approved, including a raise in base pay from $37,395 to $37,595 and some changes in the insurance plan.
The board also approved a bid from Snell Services for the next phase of the Adams Middle School HVAC project, which will cost $451,000.
“We have $197,000 in our building fund,” said Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson. “So it will take two years to pay for the project.”
Simpson said it will take another five years to finish the entire Adams renovation project.
A decision on consolidating cash accounts at one bank was tabled so the board could have more time for discussion.
