Public hearings on the North Platte Public Schools budget and setting final tax request drew little interest from the community with only two people present besides the board and administration.
There was no action taken at the hearings, but the approval of the budget and tax request will be an action item at the regular Sept. 9 meeting of the NPPS Board of Education.
Bernice Ziegler of North Platte thanked the NPPS Board of Education for their work, “especially to Stuart (Simpson) for his direction of the finances and formulation of this budget.”
“The budget is not what I wished for,” Ziegler said. “But yet, if the budget is in the corrected form that was published in the (Telegraph) Aug. 22 or 23, it is a budget that the public could be pleased with.”
Simpson emphasized that Lincoln County does the valuations, while the NPPS District sets the tax request.
The 2019-20 proposed property tax request is $24,974,701 as compared to $24,657,517 for 2018-19. The proposed operating budget tax rate for 2019-20 is 1.020102, unchanged from the 2018-19 rate.
The proposed 2019-20 Operating Budget is $44,566,628, which is down 1 percent from the 2018-19 budget of $45,024,506.
The total budget including bond funds, special building fund and qualified capital purpose funds is $49,085,448 and the total property tax request for budget and included funds is $28,023,466. The total tax rate is 1.191326, which is down 3 percent from the 2018-19 total tax rate of 1.231816.
“Looking at our strategic plan,” said board member Skip Altig, “this fits into what is best for students and that’s the end goal that we are here for, is doing what’s best for our students.”
He added the board has to keep in mind the need to be as fiscally responsible as they can.