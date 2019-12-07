Scanner traffic Friday night indicated there was no threat at Madison Middle School after a caller told dispatch that there might be a gun at the school. Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m., and indicated via scanner traffic that there was no threat.
“Tonight Madison Middle School canceled their dance due to false rumors of a threat,” a statement at nppsd.org said. “The North Platte Police Department has made contact with the subject and will follow protocol to handle the remainder of this investigation. All students have been sent home safely and there are no ongoing threats at Madison Middle School.”
