North Platte Public Schools would collect less total property tax money for the first time in 14 years if the school board adopts the district’s 2019-20 budget Monday night.
The proposed $67.9 million spending plan for all funds didn’t change from the budget administrators presented at an Aug. 29 public hearing.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said he doesn’t anticipate any budget changes before the board’s Monday vote. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
The district’s combined budget, which features a 1% decline in general-fund spending to $44.6 million, would nonetheless creep upward by 0.3% from the overall $67.7 million spending plan adopted a year ago.
But a 6% boost in state aid over 2018-19 levels, plus a nearly 20% drop in the district’s bond fund, helped enable the first decline in North Platte’s overall school tax request since the 2005-06 fiscal year.
The district is asking for $28.02 million in property tax funds for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1. That’s 2.3% below the $28.67 million it received last year.
North Platte’s total school property tax rate also would fall from 2018-19, mainly due to the decline in the bond fund. The general-fund portion of the tax rate would be unchanged at just over $1.02 per $100 of taxable value.
Patrons responsible for repaying both the Lake Maloney Elementary School and North Platte High School bonds would face a combined school tax rate of just over $1.19 per $100, 3.3% below last year’s $1.23 per $100.
For city residents and others paying only on the NPHS bond, the total school tax rate would fall from about $1.18 in 2018-19 to nearly $1.14 next year. That’s a 3.5% decline.
In other business Monday, the school board will consider approving the district’s annual safety plan and a two-year negotiated agreement with paraprofessional staff.
