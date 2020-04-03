Scooters delivers morning pick-me-up to Great Plains Health employees

Early Friday morning, with the wind chill at 1 degree above zero, Scooters Coffee delivered 1,700 cans of cold brew to Great Plains Health.
The donation came from Omaha and was one of many the company gave to encourage workers in the medical field across the state.
Megan Moore, cardiology nurse coordinator, said she had gotten a call from her dad, a real estate agent in Omaha.
“So my dad called me last week and asked me how many employees are coming to the hospital every day,” Moore said. “He said, ‘I’m going to ask Scooters to bring everybody coffee.’”
Moore said Scooters delivered to 24 hospitals and three nursing homes in Nebraska over the last three days.
“I think it’s important do thank front line staff for being here and doing this work,” Moore said. “It’s like unknown, murky waters where we don’t really know because no one’s ever been (in this situation) before.
“The tension’s high and everyone’s just a little bit scared, including those of us who are doing this. So it’s just a small gesture to say thank you.”
Megan McGown, marketing manager for the hospital, said other companies have stepped forward as well.
“We’ve received masks and goggles, as well as other supplies,” McGown said. “It’s the 'Canteen spirit' as North Platte comes together when they need to for our frontline staff.”
The coffee was handed out to employees as they entered the facility and delivered to the various departments for those who came in earlier.
