Scouts collect over 1,200 items for North Platte area food pantries

Four local food pantries received the benefits of the collection efforts of North Platte Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs.
A total of 1,260 items were equally divided among the four pantries Monday afternoon: Grace Ministries, St. Patrick’s, the Salvation Army and the Lincoln Connection.
It was the result of “Scouting for Food,” a nationwide project to benefit food banks and pantries.
The local Scouts put out door hangers earlier this month and then collected the goods from households in North Platte Saturday. A donation center also was set up at Gary’s Super Foods.
“I just liked going to the doors and collecting the food. It was fun walking around with my friends,” said Scout member and fourth-grader Alex Jackson.
The effort was done by Troops 81, 292 and 293; and Packs 82, 292 and 293.
The collection total was about 300 less than the 2018 amount.
“They really learn about what it takes to make a community work,” said Jim Parish, the district executive for the Overland Trails Boy Scouts Council. “Not only are they being helpful and taking care of those who are a little less fortunate, but it really draws that connection with (the community) because they are going out and putting that door hanger out (on each house) and then they go back to collect. It’s that sense of community, and that’s really what we are trying to teach.”
