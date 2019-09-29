Scouts test throwing skills at weekend camp

Boy Scouts Lathan Welch, left, and Caleb Miller wind up to toss tomahawks at targets Saturday morning during a weekend camp at Camp Whispering Cedars at Lake Maloney. About 100 Scouts and leaders gathered Friday evening and spent Saturday learning various skills. Great Plains Health’s medical helicopter landed at the Scout camp about 11 a.m. Welch and Miller, both 16, belong to Troop 291, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of North Platte.
