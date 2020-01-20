The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver City Fire and Rescue have suspended large-scale search efforts for Larry Hardenbrook. Future search efforts will be organized and search parties will be re-equipped and rested, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Hardenbrook, of Beaver City, was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 14. He left on foot with no coat, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued last week by the Nebraska State Patrol.
He is 78 years old, about 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes. He wears a bracelet with his name on it.
More than 1,300 man hours were contributed to the search by Furnas County law enforcement, fire departments and EMS crews from Cambridge, Arapahoe, Holbrook, Wilsonville, Oxford, Edison, Beaver City and Red Willow Western, according to the press release issued Saturday. Ground search teams covered more than 500 miles on foot in extreme weather conditions. Volunteer mounted horse patrols searched remote areas and river bottom.
Authorities thanked the Nebraska State Patrol for assistance with K-9 officers and helicopter air support.
The Beaver City community provided several meals to keep search teams in the field. Members of the public also donated time and equipment to the search, including the use of UTVs provided by Plains Equipment Group. Furnas County Roads Department employees and other Furnas County employees also joined in the search efforts.
People who own property in Beaver City or within a 15-mile radius are asked to search any property that has not previously been searched.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Furnas County sheriff at 308-268-2245.
