With Nebraska’s odd-numbered “off-year” for elections nearly over, the first deadlines for Nebraskans interested in entering local, state or federal races in 2020 are just around the corner.
Candidates for federal or state offices or multicounty boards can file their entry papers starting Dec. 2, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has announced.
Current local, multicounty, state or federal officeholders have until Feb. 18 to file for the May 12 primary election, even if they’re running for a different office. All other potential candidates have until March 2 to file.
Potential candidates should consult the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission website, nadc.nebraska.gov, or call 402-471-2522 to learn about campaign forms to file and disclosure and financial accountability rules that apply to them.
Lincoln County’s primary and Nov. 3 general election ballots will be topped by the national race for president and contests in both houses of Congress.
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Fremont Republican, has announced he’ll seek a second six-year term. Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican from Gering, will run for his seventh two-year term from the 3rd Congressional District.
West central Nebraskans will fill two legislative seats in 2020. State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon plans to run for a second and final four-year term from District 43. The District 47 seat, now held by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, also will be on the ballot.
At least two statewide ballot measures will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election, with others possible depending on actions by the 2020 Legislature and the success of ongoing petition drives.
State senators this year put two constitutional amendments on next fall’s ballot.
One amendment would remove “slavery or involuntary servitude” as a punishment for crime. The other would extend the maximum life of a tax increment financing project from 15 to 20 years if more than half the property is “extremely blighted.”
North Platte voters next year will choose a mayor and fill half of their eight City Council seats. All five election races will be for four-year terms.
Mayor Dwight Livingston has not yet announced whether he will seek a third term. Great Plains Health Chief Information Officer Brandon Kelliher has announced his candidacy, as has two-term Ward 3 City Councilman Andrew Lee.
Council seats now held by Lee, Jim Backenstose (Ward 1), Glenn Petersen (Ward 2) and Lawrence Ostendorf (Ward 4) are up for election. Backenstose was appointed last December to finish former Councilman Brook Baker’s term.
City voters also will fill two North Platte Airport Authority board seats for six-year terms. David Walsh and board Vice Chairman Alan Erickson currently hold them.
Patrons of North Platte Public Schools will fill the school board seats currently held by Skip Altig (Ward 1), board President Mike Morrell (Ward 2) and Matt Pederson (Ward 3). All carry four-year terms.
The new year will see election races in three of the five Lincoln County Board districts, including the two newest districts that voters created in November 2018.
Commissioners Walt Johnson (District 4) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) were appointed last December to serve their respective districts until January 2021.
The District 1 seat held by commission Chairman Joe Hewgley, a 34-year County Board member, also will be on the 2020 ballot. All commission seats will be filled for four-year terms.
Following are multicounty board races involving Lincoln County on the 2020 ballot, with incumbents listed:
» Mid-Plains Community College Area: District 4 (Kent Miller), District 5 (Ernie Mehl), at-large (Ted Klug Jr.)
» Twin Platte Natural Resources District: Subdistrict 1 (Shane Storer), Subdistrict 2 (Robert L. Petersen), Subdistrict 3 (Jerry Weaver), Subdistrict 4 (Robert Wiseman).
» Middle Republican Natural Resources District: Subdistrict 2 (Joe Anderjaska), at-large (Rick McConville).
» Educational Service Unit 10: District 9 (Karen Harmoney).
» ESU 11: District 1 (Kim Scoville).
» ESU 15: District 6 (David Jibben).
» ESU 16: District 2 (Rod Rayburn), District 4 (Robert Jones), District 6 (Judy Thompson), District 8 (Margaret “Sooky” Marks), District 10 (Bill Eakins).
» Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District: Lincoln County (Robert L. Petersen).
» Dawson Public Power District: Lincoln Subdivision (Page Peterson).
» McCook Public Power District: Subdivision 1 (Todd Deatrich).
» Custer Public Power District: at-large (Bradley Bartak, Wayne V. Licking).
