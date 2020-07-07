North Cattle Growers Road is closed from the intersection with East Kilmar Valley Road to East Garfield Table Road. The closure started Monday and is expected to continue until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
Section of Cattle Growers Road closed for work
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Police describe Lincoln officer's perilous effort to save man who jumped from bridge over I-180
-
Holdrege mom just makes it to daughter's wedding: 'I'm sorry I'm late. I had to save a life.'
-
‘A Living Nightmare’: 25-year-old man remains missing a year later
-
Lake McConaughy preps for July Fourth celebration with new regulations
-
Callahan, Timothy Lee
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.