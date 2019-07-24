Two projects on separate tracks toward tax increment financing eligibility moved forward Tuesday night as one of them — a 48-unit apartment complex expansion near North Platte’s Bailey Yard — emerged for its first public glimpse.
Planning Commission members unanimously endorsed a site redevelopment plan to expand Pacific Place Apartments to the south and recommended a “blighted and substandard” label for land on track for annexation near the main Interstate 80 interchange.
The twin votes ensured that economic development and “workforce housing” initiatives — likely writing fresh chapters in North Platte’s TIF debate — will remain major themes at City Council meetings past Labor Day.
Tuesday night’s first outline of two proposed 24-unit apartment buildings next to the existing 64-unit Pacific Place tower will be further fleshed out today at a 3 p.m. Community Redevelopment Authority meeting at City Hall.
The CRA, which must review would-be TIF projects before the council votes on them, will consider whether the apartment expansion qualifies for the incentives under state law.
If the CRA signs off, the council would hold public hearings and decide whether to approve Pacific Place’s redevelopment plan — and its use of TIF — at its Aug. 6 meeting.
The project’s final legal stage requires Planning Commission and City Council hearings and votes on the construction project itself, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. That means it can’t win final approval before early September.
Pacific Place, 500 N. Pacific St., sits within the neighborhood west and south of the Buffalo Bill Viaduct that the council approved in March for the “blighted and substandard” designation.
The 48-unit expansion falls short of the 84 units suggested as an upper limit by complex partners Perry Reed Properties of Lincoln and Shults PP Development LLC of North Platte when the “blighted” label was approved.
If approved, CRA attorney Michael Bacon of Gothenburg said, the project would be Nebraska’s first to take advantage of the Legislature’s 2018 expansion of TIF’s scope to include “workforce housing.”
Legislative Bill 496 retained the 40-year-old incentive program’s classic set-aside of property taxes generated by a project’s valuation growth to reimburse its infrastructure costs over up to 15 years.
But LB 496 enabled TIF to also be applied toward construction costs of housing projects, including “upper-story housing,” that are “attractive to new residents considering relocation to a rural community” in counties with fewer than 100,000 people.
Pacific Place’s partners and city leaders have grappled to craft the expansion project — even with the prospect of TIF — to “bring the price point down to the place where it’s affordable,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development.
At 48 new units, Bacon said, Pacific Place would be able to rent the eventual new apartments for about $100 per month less than otherwise needed to recoup its construction costs.
If the council approves the project, it would “send a very positive message to other employers we’re trying to bring to town,” Person said.
Though no one spoke Tuesday against the apartment proposal, one resident questioned whether the “blighted” label should be applied to Keenan Management LLC’s recently purchased property.
City Council members will decide Aug. 20 whether to apply the label to the 35.49-acre site north and east of existing businesses in the northeast quadrant of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
Terry Woods, 902 N. Emory Ave., noted that annexation of the tract hasn’t yet been completed and that Keenan Management has offered no plans for what might be built there.
“It’s the cart before the horse,” she said. “It’s prime real estate. It’s right next to hotels and restaurants. Do we really need to declare it blighted and substandard?”
Seeking TIF eligibility now for the site fits into preparing it to attract developers, company President Pat Keenan has indicated in communications with city officials.
The City Council will hold its third and final vote Aug. 6 on an annexation ordinance. The Keenan tract now lies within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction past city limits in any case, Clark said.
In other business, the commission split 5-4 in favor of recommending a conditional use permit to let Cody Shellabarger build a duplex on his land at 1315 N. Hayes Ave.
Bill and Pauline Titus, who live just north at 2210 W. 14th St., said the property is surrounded by single-family homes and the area already has enough low-income housing.
Clark said Shellabarger’s property is zoned R-4, which doesn’t allow multifamily housing without a conditional use permit.
City Council members will rule on the permit Aug. 6, she said.