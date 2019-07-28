“Nebraska nice” is a phrase that has represented Nebraska. Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe in McCook recently received an award that honors that motto.
Reader’s Digest named Sehnert’s the nicest place in Nebraska. Sehnert’s has been serving McCook and southwestern Nebraska for 62 years.
Owner Matt Sehnert said that they take pride in being active in the community and that southwestern Nebraska is home.
“We really feel that we get to know our customers,” Sehnert said. “In rural Nebraska, people are nice and you get to know them.”
Sehnert said employees are the backbone of the cafe’s good reputation.
“It’s always nice to be recognized. Our employees develop relationships with the patrons,” Sehnert said.
Reader’s Digest editors chose 50 state finalists in the Nicest Places in America competition. The winner will be announced in mid-October and appear on the cover of Reader’s Digest in print and online.