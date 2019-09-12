Westbound Interstate 80 was shut off at North Platte’s U.S. Highway 83 interchange Thursday evening as firefighters worked to douse a semitrailer truck destroyed by fire just beyond the westbound interstate on-ramp.
The driver, a 29-year-old Illinois man, escaped his burning rig without injury after calling in the fire about 5:30 p.m., said Trooper John Hadaway of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D office in North Platte.
The man was driving a trailer full of sponges for Family N Revenue Transportation Co. of Flossmoor, Illinois, when he smelled and saw smoke coming into his cab, Hadaway said.
“By the time he made the call and the fire department was called, it was totally engulfed,” he said.
Black, billowing smoke from the blaze could be seen from downtown North Platte as the State Patrol, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Fire Department responded.
The cab of the truck “burned to the ground,” Hadaway said, but only the front of the trailer was damaged.
When firefighters noticed smoldering sponges in the trailer, “they cleaned it out” to make sure everything burning was removed, he said.
Nebraska Department of Transportation workers helped with traffic control as motorists were diverted off westbound I-80 through town to U.S. 30, Hadaway said.
I-80 was reopened to traffic about 8 p.m., he said.
Trucks and passenger vehicles between U.S. 83 and the fire site were stopped for some time, while vehicles behind them were backed up on I-80 toward Newberry Access. Those that exited at U.S. 83 were lined up for several blocks north on South Dewey Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.