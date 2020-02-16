State Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill and his latest measure saying groups like NCORPE can sell their land but keep their water rights highlight this week’s public hearing schedule in the Legislature.
Hearings on dueling bills over the future of the Nebraska Brand Committee also may be followed this week via livestream on the Legislature’s website.
All daily hearings by the Unicameral’s standing committees begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, after morning floor debate ends.
To access livestreamed coverage of any hearing, click on the Nebraska Educational Television logo on the homepage and scroll to and click on the appropriate committee link at netnebraska.org/basic-page/television/live-demand-state-government.
Texts of bills and related documents may be found by entering the bill number under “Search Current Bills” on the Unicameral homepage.
People may offer testimony by signing in at the hearing or sending the committee a letter or email before the hearing starts.
Legislative Bill 1021, Groene’s bill to encourage rehabilitation of aged individual homes and business buildings, will be heard Tuesday by the Urban Affairs Committee in State Capitol Room 1510.
The North Platte lawmaker’s bill would open a basic technique of tax increment financing, one property at a time, to owners of homes and business buildings at least 50 years old in TIF-qualified areas.
If they commit to fix them up or replace them within varying cost limits — no more than $250,000 for a home, for example — they would get refunds of property taxes generated by increases in taxable values.
Groene’s LB 845, to be heard by the Natural Resources Committee Thursday in Room 1525, continues his effort to restore the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project’s site in southern Lincoln County to private ownership.
It would say owners of land “acquired to develop and operate an augmentation project for streamflow enhancement ... may later sell such real property and continue to pump ground water.”
Groene has said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office helped him craft that language to minimize risks to Nebraska’s position in providing Kansas with its legal share of Republican River water.
The issue has pitted Groene against some NCORPE members and Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, the Natural Resources Committee chairman, who say even a permissive bill like LB 845 puts their mission at risk.
The Brand Committee’s future will be the focus of Tuesday’s Agriculture Committee hearing in the Warner Chamber, across the Capitol rotunda from the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer has proposed in LB 1200 to rename the Brand Committee and update its duties, while Sen. John Stinner of Gering would abolish the committee and transfer its functions to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in LB 1165.
