Throughout his campaign for the U.S. Senate, Matt Innis has not wavered in his level of support for President Donald Trump.
That was reinforced Friday afternoon as Innis said he backs Trump’s push this week to reopen states for business from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it should be done as soon as possible,” Innis said during a stop in North Platte. “We use quarantine to basically restrict the movement of sick people. Tyranny is used to restrict the movement of healthy people.
“We need to stop doing that,” Innis said. “We need to reopen this country. This is ridiculous what’s going on right now. We’ve drug this on too long.”
It was just one of the topics that Innis, who faces incumbent Ben Sasse in a Republican Party primary on May 12, touched on during a roughly half-hour interview at the North Platte Telegraph office. Innis served as chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party from 2011-15 and is the owner and operator of Complete Cabling Solutions, located just outside of Lincoln.
His main platform centers on agriculture and one of his issues in that is the repealment of the country-of-origin labeling requirement in 2015.
“It has just demoralized and crushed the (U.S.) cattle market,” Innis said, “and our ranchers are getting put out of business in record numbers in this country right now.”
He added the grain market is heavily manipulated right, and “farmers have tens of thousands of bushels of corn but can’t do anything with it, and ethanol plants are shut down.”
“I think if things don’t turn around and something isn’t done really quick, we are going to see a mass amount of bankruptcies in Nebraska in our agriculture areas and family farms,” Innis said. “In Nebraska, you have more ranchers and farmers filing for unemployment than ever right now and for any other state.”
Innis said it’s the message that farmers and ranchers have reinforced to him over the phone or in one-on-one conversations on his campaign stops in rural areas across the state.
Innis said his opponent has done just the opposite.
“Ben Sasse has never showed up for anything, he sent representatives,” Innis said. “That’s all he’s ever done. “We need someone who actually wants to represent the people of Nebraska and not themselves. (Sasse) went to Washington, D.C., and he never came back to Nebraska.”
He supports a measure that would limit members to two six-year terms for both the U.S Senate and House of Representatives.
He said it is a way to end complacency or worse by those in office.
“If people have a shelf life of 12 years, they are less likely to get bought off by (lobbyists) and everything.”
