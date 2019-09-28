There’s bound to be other football couples with split loyalties among the Nebraskans who converge on Lincoln for Husker home games from all corners of the state.
But David and Kelly Kiraly? Wow.
He’s a Cleveland-area native and Ohio State fan who settled in Jacksonville, Florida. She met and married him there 12 years ago after growing up born-and-bred Big Red in Gering.
The couple now splits their time between Jacksonville and Gering, from which they launched a marathon weekend football odyssey Saturday morning to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.
First up was Saturday night’s Ohio State-Nebraska showdown at Memorial Stadium, the Kiralys said after picking up food in their Chevrolet SUV from the Hardee’s drive-through at Fat Dogs off Interstate 80 in North Platte.
“We try to go to every Buckeye-Husker game,” Kelly said, ruefully remembering Ohio State’s 56-14 blowout win in 2017 that triggered a halftime exodus from Memorial Stadium.
“She and her family left me in the stands,” David said.
After the game, the Kiralys said, they planned to drive back west overnight.
“It doesn’t matter who wins or loses,” Kelly declared. “He’s driving.”
But they weren’t planning to head back to Gering.
David and Kelly intend to spend Sunday afternoon at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, where the NFL Broncos will seek their first 2019 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Their fan gear for that game went east and west with them. Bronco orange and blue for Kelly. And Jaguar black, gold, teal and white for David.
“I’ve had Jaguars season tickets for 18 years,” he said.
Though the Kiralys are cheering on opposite sides Saturday night, they joined the eastbound Husker hordes on Interstate 80 united in their game prediction.
“I would like a win,” Kelly said, “but I’d like to lose respectably by less than three touchdowns.”
“The Buckeyes have given up only 18 points all year,” David chimed in (though he understated Ohio State’s four-game defensive total by half).
Said his scarlet-and-cream-clad wife: “This is going to be a long ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.