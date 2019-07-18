Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED FRIDAY... .DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AS DAYTIME HIGHS CLIMB INTO THE UPPER 90S TO LOW 100S WITH DEW POINTS IN THE 60S TO LOW 70S. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 105 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S TO LOW 100S...AND DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 60S. * IMPACTS...ILLNESSES RELATED TO HEAT ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&