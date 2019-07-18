A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
North Platte police pursued, caught and jailed the man, who was riding the vehicle on West 14th Street, about 3:30 p.m.. They later learned that the four-wheeler, a red 2015 Polaris valued at around $8,000, had been stolen from the fairgrounds.
Sheriff’s deputies also found the fairgrounds’ concession building had been broken into. Food items were discovered missing, the sheriff’s press release said.
The four-wheeler’s rider remained in the Lincoln County Detention Center Thursday on suspicion of burglary and theft, more than $5,000.