The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a yearly grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office Monday.
The grant will assist the Sheriff’s Office in purchasing two new mobile radar units. Each year two mobile radar units are switched out to make sure the office is keeping up with technology, Lt. Dan Newton said. The office currently has 18 mobile radar units, he said.
“Technology holds immense promise when it comes to mitigating human error,” said Mark Segerstorm, administrator for the Highway Safety Office. “This equipment is vital in helping agencies to more effectively target reckless drivers, making roadways safer for motorists and passengers.”