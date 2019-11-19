A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a car-truck collision Monday morning near the U.S. Highway 83-Nebraska Highway 23 junction in southern Lincoln County.
The woman was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment after the 7 a.m. wreck, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies found that the driver of a northbound Isuzu sweeper truck had apparently fallen asleep, causing him to cross the center line and strike the woman’s southbound Chevrolet Equinox on its left side.
The truck’s driver was uninjured, and the woman was being aided by passersby when deputies arrived. Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the collision, the Sheriff’s Office said.
