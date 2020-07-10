The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on an inmate who did not return from his work detail.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, on Thursday evening around 7:45, the Lincoln County Detention Center advised an inmate worker had left the property and not returned.
Deputies responded and found that 36-year-old Anthony Nunnenkamp of North Platte had left his work detail and did not return. Deputies searched his last known residence and did not locate Nunnenkamp, according to the press release.
On Friday, an escape warrant was issued for Nunnenkamp. Anyone with information on Nunnenkamp’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or anonymously through Lincoln County Crime Stoppers: 308-534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS (8477).
