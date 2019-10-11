The city of North Platte will close Sherman Avenue from West A Street to West B Street beginning Monday for street repairs. Repairs are scheduled to finish Oct. 23.
Alternate routes are necessary as traffic in this area will be closed. Detours will be marked.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area.
“The North Platte Street Department would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation in making this a safe and expedient project,” a press release said.
For questions, contact the City of North Platte Street Department at 308-535-6700.
