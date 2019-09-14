The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in Bells Across America on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Constitution Week.
The Sioux Lookout Chapter is asking churches and government offices to ring their bells at 3 p.m. that day in honor of the U.S. Constitution. The chapter will be ringing bells in front of the Sioux Lookout statue on the southeast corner of the Lincoln County Courthouse.
“The weeklong commemoration of America’s most important document celebrates our Constitution, which stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history,” the DAR said in a press release. “We wish to maintain our liberties and freedom while ensuring unalienable rights to every American.”
The United States of America functions as a republic under the Constitution, the oldest active document that outlines the country’s self-government. The idea that Americans have the unalienable right as individuals to be free and to live their lives under their own governance was the impetus of the American Revolution.
“We invite you to join us as we ring bells for the Constitution of the United States of America,” the DAR press release reads.
The Sioux Lookout statue is a historic marker that illustrates the importance of Lincoln County’s connection with the Oregon and California Trails.
During the greatest mass migration in American history, 1840 to 1866, about 2.5 million people traveled through Indian Hills.
