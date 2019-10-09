Six charges have been filed against a 39-year-old North Platte man accused of assaulting his mother and starting a fire in their home over the weekend.
Jeremy C. Huckins made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday. He was charged in the first case with three felonies — abuse of a vulnerable adult, first-degree arson and first-degree false imprisonment. He also has a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
He picked up two additional charges once in custody — a felony charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer or health care professional and a misdemeanor charge of assault on an officer with bodily fluids.
Huckins’ next court appearance is set for Oct. 17. He is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on $50,000 bail.
The charges relate to an incident over multiple days during which police say he assaulted his mother in their home in the 900 block of East Eighth Street and would not let her leave.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, the woman said Huckins also started a fire in the living room the next morning and blocked the front door with furniture.
She escaped through another door and called 911.
Huckins was located later in the afternoon and subdued with a stun gun before he was eventually arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.