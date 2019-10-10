The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. announced its annual award recipients Thursday evening.
SkyWest/United Express Airlines and Eye Surgeons of Nebraska were named co-Businesses of the Year. Paws-a-Palooza dog day care is New Business of the Year, Shae and Jeff Caldwell are Entrepreneurs of the Year, Mike Jacobson is Community Impact Volunteer of the Year and Mel McNea is Business CEO of the Year.
SkyWest/United Express
“What North Platte needed and deserves to have was a reliable, reasonably priced airline we could trust,” outgoing Chamber Board President Ben Lashley said in remarks prepared for the award presentation. “For the past 20 months, this airline has restored our faith this can and did happen.”
Because of the airline’s success, he said, the U.S. Department of Transportation began its renewal early of the Essential Air Service subsidy that will extend the contract to 2023.
“This not only impacts North Platte, but Kearney and Scottsbluff as well,” Lashley said. “The SkyWest 50-passenger jets have built the boardings back to significant numbers, dwarfing those of the previous carrier.”
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska
The Business of the Year co-winner is Eye Surgeons of Nebraska and the team of Dr. Kristin Burwick and her husband and office manager Charlie Burwick. The Burwicks are natives of Buffalo, New York, and relocated to North Platte in 2013 to join Dr. James Shreck’s firm as he prepared to retire.
“They took over the existing successful business and have substantially grown it, showing their faith in North Platte with the beautiful new facility constructed along Maple Street in our community’s medical corridor,” Lashley said. “The Burwicks have been very active in community activities including with Great Plains Health, the North Platte Catholic schools, tourism and many other causes.”
Paws-a-Palooza
New Business of the Year Paws-a-Palooza, Lashley said, was a big hit in the community, and owners Dawn and Todd Brosius have invested in a unique concept.
“This innovative new business located in the Red Roof District along Halligan Drive is aptly called Paws-a-Palooza and has probably exceeded even the owner’s expectations,” he said. “Dogs often become part of the family, and to be able to have a safe, reliable and caring facility brings the comfort level up for dog owners.”
Shae and Jeff Caldwell
Lashley said the Entrepreneurs of the Year, Shae and Jeff Caldwell, lead by example.
“Not only have they brought another business under their wings, but their passion for downtown and for North Platte in general shows up at numerous community events and causes,” Lashley said. “The various downtown improvement and revitalization projects they have had a hand in are very significant.”
The Caldwells own WhiteTail Screen Print and Cycle Sport at 507 N. Jeffers St. Last year they purchased the old Paramount Building at 222 E. Fifth St.
Both serve on the North Platte Trails Network with Shae serving as vice president. Other projects they have been involved in include the Patty Evans Memorial water fountain, Whitaker’s Way bench, Keith Blackledge Park and the current landscaping and revitalization movement in downtown.
Mike Jacobson
Community Impact Volunteer of the Year Mike Jacobson has been involved in many aspects of the community, Lashley said.
“Some community leaders take it to a whole new level,” he said. “When you look back at the last several years, it’s hard to find anyone who has more of a community impact through their volunteer efforts than Mike Jacobson.”
He said the honor is about appreciation for Jacobson’s many years of leadership.
Jacobson, who is president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank, is chairman of the city of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority. He also leads the Airport Authority board, is a member of the Great Plains Health board of directors, and is chairman of the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee.
Mel McNea
CEO of the Year Mel McNea is leading Great Plains Health through an unprecedented period of growth, Lashley said.
“Mel’s genuine leadership and passion for health care excellence have brought many successful strategic initiatives to fruition,” Lashley said. “Throughout his 30-plus years with the organization, McNea has implemented countless programs and processes that have improved patient, physician and employee engagement at Great Plains Health.”
GPH has now grown to be Lincoln County’s second largest employer with over 1,000 employees. Its impact on the community totals $100 million in payroll with an additional $70 million in local spending by the hospital. The physician and specialty staff has grown by 450 percent since the hospital was created by merging two previous nonprofit hospitals in 1975.
In other business at Thursday’s annual Chamber meeting and social, Dr. Rich Raska and Josh Harm were elected chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
Three outgoing Chamber board members were recognized for serving two terms: Nancy Faulhaber, Coldwell Banker; Clarine Eickhoff, Wilkinson Development; and Jarid Childears, First National Bank.
Newly elected board members are Josh Harm, Nebraskaland National Bank (second term); Tanner Pettera, HUB International (first term); Cory Johanson, First National Bank (first term); and Leland Poppe, Great Western Bank (first term).
The Chamber board has 14 members: 12 business members and two representing the city and county. There are also five advisory board members: Mayor Dwight Livingston, City Administrator Jim Hawks, Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy, North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Ron Hanson and Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
