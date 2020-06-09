The supercell storm systems that moved through the area Monday night produced a few confirmed small tornadoes on the edge of eastern Lincoln County and western Custer County.
“All of the tornadoes were very, very short-lived,” said Shawn Jacobs, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte. “It was one or two minutes and (the tornadoes) were in open fields with no reports of any damage.”
Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in fields and pastures in Custer County, and another was reported just north of Brady.
Jacobs said several separate supercell thunderstorms developed in Lincoln County early Monday evening and the cells quickly began to show midlevel rotation, which prompted the NWS to issue tornado warnings for two separate storms,
Jacobs said the cells also created downpours that led to flooding in the Arnold, Anselmo and Merna areas as well as in some drainage spots in North Platte and northeastern Lincoln County.
Jacobs said the most reported rainfall was 2½ to 3 inches.
“It came really quick, so some of those drainage areas didn’t have time to recover,” Jacobs said. “We had reports out of Custer County of roads that were under 6 inches to a foot of water.”
Softball-sized hail was reported near Atkinson in Holt County, according to Jacobs. Tennis-ball-sized hail was reported in parts of Lincoln County.
The storm also produced strong wind gusts that knocked over a grain elevator in Lisco in Garden County. There were sustained winds of between 30 to 40 miles per hour in the area Tuesday morning, Jacobs said, with gusts over 60 mph.
High winds led to power outages in North Platte Tuesday morning, which affected about a thousand residential and commercial customers. Downed poles, trees and limbs fell into distribution lines. according to a North Platte Municipal Light and Water media release.
Southwest and northeast areas of North Platte were affected, and power was restored within an hour, according to the release. Great Plains Health was affected as well, but power was restored at the hospital within 20 minutes.
“There’s still very, very strong winds (Tuesday) morning,” Jacobs said. “It is associated with that area of low pressure that is over northeastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska. As that system slowly lifts off, we will see weakening trends with the winds going into (Tuesday) night and into (Wednesday).”
It was the continuation of a storm system that has been in the area the past three days.
The combination of cold air that circulated from the Rockies and near record-high temperatures in the 90s resulted in a storm system that produced damaging high winds and hail and caused power outages to thousands of customers in the area over the weekend.
“Basically when this happens, things go real loose,” said Cliff Cole, the senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Platte. “You had over-the-top weather conditions and (the skies) became a meteorological battlegrounds.”
Strong wind gusts throughout the weekend included a blast measured at 70 miles per hour just outside Valentine and one at 65 mph near Arthur.
Imperial and Broken Bow had area peak wind gusts at 61 and 60 mph on Sunday, and North Platte was measured as high as 59 mph.
“You know you are in trouble when you have south winds that are so strong they are breaking tree limbs,” Cole said.
The winds not only snapped limbs or toppled trees but also damaged some buildings, including the siding of an apartment complex in North Platte.
The North Platte Municipal Light & Water Department said in a media release Monday that roughly 4,000 residential, business and commercial customers, both inside and outside the city limits, lost power at some point over the weekend.
The release stated that the outages were caused by damaged trees and limbs falling on electrical distribution lines. Power was restored within three to four hours, according to the release.
High winds were not the only issue over the weekend.
Cole said the storm also produced hail, some reported as large as a tennis ball just north of Cody on Sunday.
After Tuesday, the weather should be quiet for the rest of the week, according to Cole. However, he said, another system could follow next week as a patch of hot air generated from the southwestern United States is expect to push across the Rockies and continue across the plains.
“It looks like we will get another (system),” Cole said, “but it probably won’t be as bad as the one we just experienced.”
—Brian Neben of the Lexington Clipper-Herald contributed to this story.
