A snapped power line outside the North Platte Recreation Center knocked out power Monday afternoon, closing the center for the rest of the day.
“The power company said it would be a minimum of four hours before it would be up and running again,” said recreation leader Travis Klein.
City crews working on the problem guessed that the age of the line contributed to the snap.
The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. An employee inside the center called the Fire Department after smelling smoke.
Klein could not say how many people were in the building when the line snapped but “it was fairly normal for a Monday afternoon. Even with no school, it was fairly quiet.”
