Various signals of the start of North Platte’s $2.81 million downtown “bricks” renovation project could be seen Monday up and down East Sixth Street. At top, crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad run a joint saw along the sidewalk on the south side of Sixth between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue. Project manager Jed Paulsen said that task will make it easier to pry up the old sidewalk’s concrete panels so the sidewalk can be rebuilt. East Sixth remained open Monday — due to Tuesday’s blustery, possibly snowy forecast — while workers laid out “ROAD CLOSED” signs next to intersections from Jeffers to Chestnut streets and marked existing utility lines with red, blue, pink or orange spray paint. Removal of East Sixth’s bricks, which will be stored for later re-laying, and old concrete will start Tuesday if the snow holds off and Wednesday if it doesn’t, Paulsen said. One block of East Fifth and downtown’s two showcase blocks of Dewey will be redone later before the project wraps up late this year.
So it begins...: Crews prepare to start $2.81M ‘bricks’ renovation project
- Photos by Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph
