So, what really lies beneath the ‘bricks’?

If you take a walk along East Sixth Street with its bricks temporarily gone, you’ll see how it drained water for 104 years.
Paulsen Inc.’s first full week on North Platte’s downtown “bricks” renovation exposed storm sewer trenches on opposite sides of East Sixth Street that will be replaced with modern pipes.
City Engineer Tom Werblow said rainwater would run into the trench from street-level grilles, then down to another storm sewer on North Bailey Avenue, where East Sixth’s original two-block-long brick stretch ended in 1916.
“It was there a long time and quite old,” Werblow said. “They actually extend west a long, long way,” almost to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
But they weren’t fancy.
“They put the trench in and poured concrete over the top of it,” with the 4-inch-deep concrete base poured to support the bricks serving as one wall, Werblow said.
When crews removed East Sixth’s curbs, parts of the trench collapsed, he said. “And some of that floor was just dirt.”
Werblow said workers will install 21st-century storm sewer pipes that can drain more water to better handle runoff.
They’ll also string modern water pipes along the streets, with proper separation as required by state regulations. The old water lines lie farther below the street, Werblow said.
Sanitary sewer lines downtown run under alleys, which aren’t affected by the $2.81 million project to remove and reset bricks and rebuild curbs, sidewalks and utility lines on six total blocks.
Paulsen’s schedule calls for completing work on East Sixth, Fifth and Dewey streets by late September, Werblow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.