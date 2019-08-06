Plans to rebuild the section of West South River Road destroyed in 2015 spring flooding have taken another step forward.
On Monday, the Lincoln County commissioners approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates, Inc., a civil engineering company, to provide plans and contract documents.
“We’ve been working with this and they’ve done most of the plans and everything,” Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said after her testimony. “It just got to the point where they had the final numbers that they could actually put the agreement together.”
O’Dell said most of the holdup was with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“There was a lot of paperwork that had to be filed,” O’Dell said. “It’s just a long process and they finally gave us the go-ahead this spring so we could go ahead and get the right of way and possibly get the construction bid yet this summer.”
A one-mile section of the road, from South Buffalo to Homestead Road, has been closed since May 2015.
“It’s an important mile of road for emergencies and stuff like that,” O’Dell said. “Right now they’re having to go down Walker and over to Homestead, which adds about three miles.”
Following approval of the agreement, the commissioners went into closed session to discuss negotiations for the purchase of real estate/right-of-way easement for the rebuild. No action was taken concerning that discussion.
“The next step is to acquire the right of way for the road, and as soon as that is acquired from the landowner, we’ll be able to bid,” O’Dell said. “Then as soon as we do the construction bidding, it will come back as to when they can start the construction.”
She said hopefully it will be yet this year.
The board then approved hiring a licensed appraiser to determine the value of the property needed for the construction.
“I did find a firm that is able to do it and have something back to us this week, if we can get something signed and back to them today or tomorrow,” said Chairman Joe Hewgley. The commissioners voted to hire Jim Bain Appraisal Associates, Inc. on a 3-0 vote with Hewgley abstaining, due to possible future conflict of interest, because he owns an architecture business in North Platte. Commissioner Walt Johnson was absent Monday.
Sheriff Jerome Kramer presented a proposal to expand the Lincoln County Detention Center. The project would cost approximately $3,923,000 if construction began soon.
“The building was designed for future growth with a relatively simple addition to the northeast corner of the current structure,” Kramer said. “There is some additional expense to the new construction that includes some remodel to the existing building.”
The remodeling expense is included in the estimate that Kramer presented.
“When we designed the building roughly 10 years ago, we had no idea that the housing of the mentally ill would grow like it has,” Kramer said. “Many days we do not have enough observation cells to handle the demand.”
Kramer said he has heard concerns about the expansion’s impact on the local hospital and on jail staffing when it comes to housing additional inmates from other jurisdictions. The Lincoln County Detention Center houses contract inmates for other counties, which brings in revenue to the county.
“You may have heard that this additional housing of inmates will have an impact on violent offenders being admitted to our local hospital,” Kramer said. “I have said repeatedly and I will say it again, this will have no impact on our local hospital.”
He said if out-of-county inmates become ill, they will return to the originating agency for treatment.
Kramer said staffing is always a concern.
“Our pool of qualified applicants is small,” Kramer said. “It is a constant struggle to find employees that fit this type of work and retaining them.”
Currently the Sheriff’s Office is understaffed by eight employees, according to the Prison Rape Elimination Act assessment, Kramer said.
Should the project move forward, Kramer suggested the additional positions be filled while construction is going on to be ready for the additional inmates.
The commissioners voted to move forward with the project, beginning with design costs and estimated construction costs.
Also Monday, Susan Maline, CPA, presented the 2019-20 preliminary budget draft to the commissioners. She said the preliminary budgeted disbursements total $29,383,000.
“That is up some from last year,” Maline said. “The total proposed property tax levy is $14,790,000.”
Maline said the proposed general fund tax levy is $12,500,000, which is up from $10,919,000 from last year.
“That is basically a result of spending a little bit more and the beginning balance being a little bit lower than it was last year,” Maline said.
The budget draft is the first step in establishing the 2019-20 budget.
The commissioners also approved special designated liquor permits submitted by La Casa Del Rios LLC, one for an event Aug. 24 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and the other for an event Sept. 15 at Creek Side Event Center.