Plans to repair West South River Road, which was damaged in the spring flooding of 2015, will be discussed Monday at the Lincoln County commissioners’ regular meeting.
The commissioners will consider entering an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates, LLC, a civil engineering company, to provide plans and contract documents required to rebuild the road. The road has been closed west from Buffalo Bill Road since the flooding wiped out much of it.
The commissioners will then go into closed session to discuss strategy regarding purchase negotiations for real estate and right-of-way easement to rebuild the section of West South River Road.
After the closed session, the board will consider hiring a licensed appraiser to appraise the property that will be needed for the right of way.
Susan Maline, CPA, will present the 2019-20 preliminary Lincoln County budget draft.
Discussion and possible action on expansion of the Lincoln County Detention Center are also on the agenda.