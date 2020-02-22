The Special Olympics Nebraska Western Youth Summit will offer games and interactive breakout sessions for youths to learn about the unified movement and to form friendships.
The summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 29 at North Platte High School. It is open to high school and transition students with and without disabilities.
A T-shirt and lunch will be provided free.
To register, go to sone.org/events/all-events.html/event/2020/02/29/western-youth-summit/278556. For more information, email sonebraskayac@gmail.com.
