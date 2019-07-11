Splashes, pops, cops and kids

Members of North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol were near the splash pad at Memorial Park Wednesday to pass out pop and popsicles, and answer community members’ questions during “Pop With a Cop.”
It was a sunny day with kids playing in the splash pad and getting stickers, pop and popsicles. North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said it is always good to get out and interact with the community away from the sirens.
“It is refreshing for officers to meet the community in this type of setting,” Hudson said.
Hudson said that the conversation in the community is important, and it cannot be the appropriate time for those conversations to happen when officers are in the line of duty.
This is the third event this year to connect with the community. The first was Coffee With a Cop, followed by a public safety picnic. Hudson said he hopes for four events a year and looks to have another in October.
He said that it is important that police connect with the community.
“It is everything. We live right here in North Platte and need to be connected with the community,” Hudson said.
Another goal is for community members to see officers in a relaxed setting where they do not have to be scared of the police, Hudson said.
Such events are also important for the officers to see they are valued and supported,
“It is good to see the profession is still respected,” Hudson said.