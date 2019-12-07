A spring trial date was set Friday for an 18-year-old Denver man charged in the 2017 stabbing death of a Ogallala resident.
The trial for Amadeus L. Leroux, of Denver, is set to begin April 7 and is scheduled to last a week, according to an employee in the Keith County District Court clerk’s office.
Leroux appeared before District Judge Michael Piccolo in the courthouse on Friday morning. At that hearing, the deadline for discovery in the case for both the prosecution and defense teams was set for Dec. 16.
Leroux is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Fratis during an early morning disturbance March 28, 2017, in the 900 block of North Spruce Street in Ogallala.
Leroux, who was 15 when the incident took place, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and a count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
A motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court was denied in October 2017.
