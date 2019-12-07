gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A spring trial date was set Friday for an 18-year-old Denver man charged in the 2017 stabbing death of a Ogallala resident.

The trial for Amadeus L. Leroux, of Denver, is set to begin April 7 and is scheduled to last a week, according to an employee in the Keith County District Court clerk’s office.

Leroux appeared before District Judge Michael Piccolo in the courthouse on Friday morning. At that hearing, the deadline for discovery in the case for both the prosecution and defense teams was set for Dec. 16.

Leroux is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Fratis during an early morning disturbance March 28, 2017, in the 900 block of North Spruce Street in Ogallala.

Leroux, who was 15 when the incident took place, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and a count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court was denied in October 2017.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.