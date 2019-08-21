Above: McDaid Elementary students leave school after the first day of classes Tuesday for North Platte Catholic Schools. Parents greeted their children as they shared stories of the new experience for kindergartners and older students. Hugs were shared all around with excitement written across the faces of both the parents and the children. At right: Three senior class officers take part in a St. Patrick High School senior class tradition, the raising of the flag on the first day of school. From left, Graci Castillo, senior class president; Andrew Lindemeier, student council president; and Ashley Dye, National Honor Society president.
