Shamrocks brought an idea to St. Patrick High School teacher Misty Robirds-Ham to lift the spirits of the 2020 senior class.
“I’m the Student Council sponsor and we had shamrocks made out of wood, and what we had prior to this was what we called ‘Shamrocking,’” Robirds-Ham said. “They were used for a fundraiser and you would pay $20 and nominate someone else to have them put in their yard.”
Robirds-Ham contacted Student Council President Andrew Lindemeier, and pitched the idea to him.
“Every year she likes to do something to send the seniors off, and I thought it was a good idea,” Lindemeier said.
This group of seniors held a special place in Robirds-Ham’s heart.
“I started teaching here when they were in seventh grade,” Robirds-Ham said. “This was my first group I was seeing all the way through, so I was kind of sad.”
The idea developed into placing the shamrocks in each of the seniors’ yards.
“I said, what if I do this, what if I get two shamrocks and get signs made that say ‘Home of a St. Pat’s Senior, congratulations from St. Pat’s Student Council,’” Robirds-Ham said. “(Lindemeier) was like, ‘I love it, let’s do it.’”
The project started the week of April 13. Robirds-Ham said the signs stay up for four days in each yard. There are 23 seniors in the Irish 2020 graduating class.
She asked each student to take a photo of themselves with the signs and then fill out a short questionnaire that all would be posted on the North Platte Catholic Schools Facebook page.
Brooklyn Childears posted a photo of herself wearing her prom dress.
“It was a good way to kind of look back, not only on my senior year, but my time at St. Pat’s and to really show people that there can be good in like a bad situation,” Childears said. “There’s still so many great memories that I had at St. Pat’s.”
She said one of her favorite memories was senior retreat.
“We all just grew really close over those couple of days being there,” Childears said.
Senior Johnny Waltman knew the “Shamrocking” was coming, but he just didn’t know when. He was the first non-student council graduate to be selected.
“It’s really a good thing they’re doing for all of us seniors,” Waltman said. “I’m still pretty disappointed (on missing out on senior activities).”
Waltman’s favorite high school memory was going to state high school basketball this year, and his favorite sport is hockey or football.
Ashley Dye shared her favorite memory, which wasn’t necessarily something she wanted to remember when it happened.
“I was running barefoot at the soccer fields during cross country,” Dye said. “I stepped on a bee and Allie Mo had to carry me across the field. It wasn’t funny back then, but now that I think about it, it’s how I got the nickname ‘Shleebee’ and experienced so many great memories afterward.”
Robirds-Ham said there are enough Shamrocks to do four seniors at a time, and she hopes to have all the seniors honored by the time they graduate.
