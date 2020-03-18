Stapleton grocery cooperative buys building

Stapleton’s three-year-old grocery cooperative has achieved its latest major goal: buying its building.
A capital campaign launched last fall raised $29,100 in donations and new share purchases. That enabled the co-op to close on the purchase of the Stapleton Cooperative Market & Deli building on March 2, said board President Heather Harwager.
“The rest we cash-flowed. It came out of our checking account,” Harwager said last week.
“It’s been the goal of our board to purchase the building. We struggled sometimes with looking beyond month to month, but our hard work has paid off.”
The co-op grocery opened with an open house on March 12, 2017, in the Main Street Market building that Maxine Lovitt built in 2008 and operated as a grocery until 2015.
An initial community fund drive starting in fall 2016 sold 310 co-op shares at $500 a share to help set the co-op grocery on its way.
Thedford grover Alan Ewoldt, former owner and operator of Stapleton Meat Market, has been the co-op’s source for buying grocery supplies and inventory.
The latest fund drive, Harwager said, redeemed the contributions of other individual Stapleton residents to ensure Lovitt’s building was available for the co-op.
A then-anonymous donor — identified by Harwager as Kristy Opela — bought the building in early 2017 from co-op board members Don and Judy Christopherson, who in turn had bought it from Lovitt.
Opela agreed then to provide the building rent-free to the co-op for three years. With that period expiring, the co-op board resolved to buy it from Opela to remove future rent payments from expenses.
The latest fund drive had set a $100,000 goal, with at least $57,000 to buy the building from Opela and the rest to add to operating capital, Harwager said in October.
She credited co-op treasurer Pam Schaeffer, who became store manager in October 2018, with finding efficiencies to give the co-op the confidence to buy the building.
“She considers her job to be not just a full-time job. She has quite a passion for it,” Harwager said.
Stapleton Cooperative Market & Deli is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Its deli and coffee bar have the same hours.
