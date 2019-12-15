GRAND ISLAND — After a year during which record rainfall drowned the Nebraska State Fair in both debt and low attendance, the State Fair board took actions at its monthly meeting Friday to improve its oversight of fair operations.
One of the actions was to open better lines of communication with the public.
Board President Chris Kircher said over the years there have been questions from the public, especially in times of heightened media coverage. That was especially true this year when the fair reported more than a million dollars in losses and low fair attendance due to a record rainfall during August.
Mud from that heavy rain kept people from parking on the grass fields, and 90% or more of fair attendees had to be bused from locations around Grand Island.
Kircher said there are still misconceptions that the Nebraska State Fair owns Fonner Park. Fonner Park rents its facilities to the State Fair.
“So when it comes to a decision about the parking lot and paving, we can’t just go out and pave the parking lot, because it is not ours,” Kircher said.
To help clarify some of the misconceptions, he said, the fair has initiated a FAQ (frequently asked questions) tab on its website, statefair.org.
Kircher said the FAQ will address many of the questions, such as the parking lots or what board members are paid. Fair board members are volunteers and do not get a salary. They do receive compensation for their expenses when involved in State Fair business.
Kircher also said the board will change bylaws concerning board governance and board members’ conduct.
While the bylaws provide a code of conduct, it is not clear what happens if a board member does not comply.
“We don’t have a process or what the consequences will be or how to address it,” he said.
Each board member was given a draft copy of the recommended changes that they will discuss at the board’s next meeting Jan. 24 at the Ramada Convention Center in Kearney.
As members discussed board governance, a Grand Island radio station is suing the fair board for allegedly violating the state’s open meetings law and for withholding public records.
Legacy Communications, which includes KRGI, said it filed three public records requests on Sept. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. It alleges that the fair board did not adequately respond to those requests. Legacy also accuses the board of misusing executive sessions and failing to state its reasons for an executive session on four separate occasions.
The complaint also accuses the fair board of breaking a law that requires that the minutes of public meetings be made available within 10 days of a particular meeting.
During Friday’s meeting, fair Executive Director Lori Cox told the board she has implemented changes for herself and her staff to be more accountable for how the State Fair spends money.
Cox said a chain of command will be established for spending and expenses. Weekly budget meetings will be held involving all departments.
Jeremy Jensen, who heads the board’s finance committee, explained a $1.1 million line of credit the fair has taken out to help with cash flow.
A line of credit is extended by a bank or other financial institution to a government, business or individual customer that enables the customer to draw on the line of credit when needed.
What money is used from the line of credit will never exceed more than 50% of what is available to them, and it will be paid back within 90 days when the State Fair improves its cash flow position.
“I want to make sure that the public clearly understands that we did not take out a $1.1 million loan that we’re sitting with a bunch of debt on,” he said.
A past lack of consistency and clarity regarding the fair’s financial matters was a factor in the fair’s financial losses, he said. “I am really pressing our team to make it simple and easy for everybody to understand,” Jensen said.
