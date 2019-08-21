A massive new welcome sign and a massive list of events will greet people at the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair begins Friday and goes through Sept. 2 in Grand Island.
In adding the welcome sign, State Fair staff listened to people’s concerns last year about the lack of a formal entry to the fairgrounds, Executive Director Lori Cox said during a recent visit to North Platte.
She did not give away the theme of the structure, but said it will be massive.
“That thing will probably blow people off their feet a little bit,” Cox said. The structure is 90 feet wide, the bottom truss is 16 feet, and it goes up from there.
“We’re not telling anybody what it is — you’ve got to come see,” Cox said. “But it’s going to be pretty dynamic.”
Cox said fairgoers can expect lots of changes this year. “One of the things that is shocking is the number of events packed into the event.”
As of July 29, there were 1,165 events in 11 days.
One aspect the fair board spent a lot of time exploring was entertainment. Cox said she feels the fair has a superb lineup.
“Entertainment today is a tough, tough field to be in,” Cox said. “No different than any other business in that sense, but like all things, just getting harder to do business.”
The concerts will feature a variety of genres. The board identified four target markets to draw folks to the fair.
“Aggies, in general, so that’s anyone that touches agriculture, whether you are at the Tyson plant or if you are an ag lender for First National or if you’re in production ag and row cropping,” Cox said. “Whatever it is, we want to make sure that we’re responding to our aggies in a great degree.”
She said folks in agriculture are 40 percent of the market share.
“The next area, seniors, 60-plus, and that is actually an interesting number,” Cox said. “About 20 to 22 percent of our attendees are of that age bracket or they self-identify at that age bracket.”
The age bracket the fair wants to reach more of is the 18- to 30-somethings. Cox said the fair needs to move the needle on the younger age group, which includes families and teenagers.
Finally there is the “blue collar” group.
“That’s our construction camp,” Cox said. “Certainly plumbers, electricians, tradesmen, who are the most loyal, spend the most days at the fair, drink the most beer typically, really have a good time while they are there.”
The process then, Cox said, was to program according to those four categories. The concerts are categorized: Red Dirt, Rock, Hot Country and Specialty.
“That’s in part where the concert idea was born, to bundle by genre,” Cox said. “Having the Red Dirt, which is a 25-year-old male focus, to rock, which spans from teens and, funny enough, up into the 50s, who are buying those packages like crazy.”
She said then they looked into Hot Country.
“That is more of our standard, but actually this Hot Country is very female-driven,” Cox said. “It’s a 40-plus female buyer, moms and empty-nest moms.”
That all was part of the board’s discovery as they evaluated the programming.
“It’s important because without discovery and without qualifying why we do things, how can we possibly expect to have a road map if we don’t have that strategy to get it there,” Cox said. “That was a critical component of discovery that we began almost 18 months ago.”
The fair website at statefair.org has concert schedules and event descriptions. Tickets may be purchased in a bundle or for individual concerts.