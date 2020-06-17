The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Cozad.
About 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to mile marker 223, where a female was found on the side of the road with a pickup and a trailer. A deceased male was found in the passenger seat of the pickup, according to a press release from the patrol. Two children were also in the vehicle and are safe.
There is no threat to the public, the patrol says. The investigation is ongoing.
Interstate 80 is now open in both directions in the area.
