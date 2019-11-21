A 30-year-old North Platte man was arrested Wednesday in Ogallala on suspicion of child enticement, the Nebraska State Patrol says.
Investigators arrested the man after he arrived in the Keith County seat for a meeting he had arranged via social media, the patrol said in a Thursday press release. Ogallala police assisted in the operation.
Though the man thought he would be having sex with a 15-year-old girl, he had been communicating instead with a State Patrol investigator, the patrol said.
The man is being held in the Keith County Jail on suspicion of enticement by electronic communication device.
The State Patrol urged parents to speak with their children regularly about online activity and the dangers that can be associated with it.
Parents can consult the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, among other resources, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.