State Patrol's 'Click it or Ticket' campaign starts today

The Thanksgiving holiday is traditionally one of the busiest road travel weekends of the year.
The fact that the first major winter storm of the season has hit Nebraska at the same time just adds to the challenge of people trying to make it to their destination.
It also heightens safe travel awareness over the weekend, which was the subject of a media conference Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re very concerned,” said Lt. Buck Boje of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D. “The weather in our troop area is, of course, not good and it’s deteriorating. It’s not just (Tuesday’s) weather event but if you look at the extended forecast, they are basically predicting freezing rain and snow throughout at least Saturday.”
Boje was joined by Sheriff Jerome Kramer and North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson for the start of the “Click It or Ticket” law enforcement campaign, which runs through Dec. 1 and promotes seat belt usage.
The campaign is funded in part through a $20,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
“In 40 years of law enforcement, I’ve been involved in hundreds of fatality accidents ... and many of those could have survived if they had been wearing a seat belt,” Boje said. “The sad thing isn’t always that we have to work a fatality accident, none of us enjoy it. The sad thing is having to deliver that message (to the family).
“The person who makes the unwise choice not to wear a seat belt is only the victim for a short time,” Boje said. “The real victims are the families who have to go on for generations without that person. As law enforcement, we don’t want you to wear your seat belt because it is the law. We want you to wear your seat belt because you love your family and we want you to go home.”
Some statistics on seat belt usage in Nebraska:
» The observed seat belt use rate for drivers and passengers in 2018 was 85.5%
» More than 500 law enforcement officers participated in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign last year. The campaign yielded 152 seat belt citations.
» A crash happens every 15 minutes in the state. Last year 17,726 people were injured in traffic crashes and 230 people died.
» A total of 175 victims were occupants of passenger vehicles and 66% of those people (116) were not wearing a seat belt.
Sara Estrada, with Safe Kids Worldwide, touched on the state laws that require children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing child restraint seat.
Children between the ages of 4 and 8 should be secured in a forward-facing safety seat with an internal harness system.
Estrada said Safe Kids Worldwide has a free program for parents once a month for education on car seat use.
“I think there is still a lot of misuse (of child car seats) in our community, but I think awareness is getting out there and helping with that,” Estrada said. “Car seat manufacturers are also labeling things a lot better now for parents to understand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.