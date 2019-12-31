A North Platte child care center has been recognized by the Nebraska Step Up to Quality program for its commitment to quality child care and education.
The state program rated Angela’s Daycare, owned by Angela Blaesi, at Step 4 on a 5-point scale. Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in school.
Angela’s Daycare is one of six North Platte day cares working with Step Up to Quality. Three are in-home day cares: Angela’s, Trucks and Tiaras Family Childcare and Lil Monkeys. The other three are Ladybug Crossing, Noah’s Ark II and North Platte Kids Academy.
“It is crucial that providers and educators across the state have a mutual understanding of what quality looks like in the childcare environment and that they feel supported on their path to quality,” said Lauri Cimino, director of Step Up to Quality, in a press release. “Programs enrolled in Step Up to Quality have access to coaching and resources that enable any provider — big or small — to take quality to the next level.”
Blaesi has gone through more than 80 hours of continuing education classes, observations and improvements in the last year.
“My vision for my day care is to offer high quality care by teaching life skills through play. I encourage critical thinking and problem solving all while being in a home environment and partnering with parents,” Blaesi said. “With the support of Step Up to Quality coach Kristi Albrecht, I feel confident in building my skills to help me grow as an educator of tiny humans. I feel very blessed to be a part of the three in-home day cares participating in Step Up to Quality.”
