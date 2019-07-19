West central Nebraskans have until Monday to register for an unrelated pair of North Platte events next week involving state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha.
The chair of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee will join Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and John Lowe of Kearney at a Thursday night town hall meeting on property taxes at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
All three senators will take questions and discuss prospects for property tax relief during the 5:30 p.m. session, which is sponsored by the Platte Institute.
The event is free, but registration is required by Monday at propertytaxtownhall.eventbrite.com. For information, call Adam Weinberg at 402-452-3737 or email aweinberg@platteinstitute.org.
Linehan will remain in North Platte after the property tax forum to join the Most Rev. William Dendinger, retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island, at a Friday morning breakfast and informational meeting on a statewide school-choice initiative.
Invest in Kids Nebraska, a project of the American Federation for Children, aims to build support for offering state tax credits for donations to groups providing parochial- and private-school scholarships.
Linehan sponsored the most recent Unicameral bill toward that end, Legislative Bill 670, which advanced to the floor last spring but was stalled by a filibuster. The bill remains alive for the 2020 legislative session.
The breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday on the third floor of NebraskaLand National Bank at 1300 S. Dewey St. To attend, call Kim Schroll by Monday at 308-534-2861 or email her at kschroll@nlnb.com.