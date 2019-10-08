A statewide computer upgrade will keep the Lincoln County Treasurer’s Office closed to customers next Monday while other county offices remain open on the official Columbus Day holiday.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Oct. 15 will debut a new vehicle registration and titling system, which Treasurer Shelli Franzen says will bring changes for her employees and walk-up and online customers.
State DMV officials will complete installation of the VicToRy software package in the Treasurer’s Office on Monday, Franzen said.
Her employees have been training on the new system, but “I would say (that) probably that first month it’ll slow us down a bit until we all get used to it,” she said.
The new software will replace computer programs that state and county motor vehicle employees have used since the early 1990s, state DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said in a press release.
The upgrade will somewhat increase the types of services available on the state DMV online services page (dmv.nebraska.gov/services), which now allows vehicle owners to renew registrations and order specialty plates.
Lahm said online visitors will be able to track the status of specialty-plate orders, while businesses and other organizations with motor vehicle fleets will be able to fully register them online with a streamlined process.
Other, less visible changes will automate more manual processes and improve fraud prevention and detection, Lahm said in the press release.
“Extensive training and testing was carried out by hundreds of users, and we are grateful for their hard work,” said Betty Johnson, administrator of the state DMV’s Driver and Vehicle Records Division.
Even so, “after training, the learning curve continues and may impact the service customer’s experience for a short time,” she added.
VicToRy will handle more than 2.5 million vehicle registrations and nearly $720 million in titling and registration fees, whether online or in county treasurer’s offices, the state DMV press release said.
