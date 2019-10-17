National statistics show that one of three teenage girls or young women will be sexually assaulted before they are 24 years old.
With that information, Gabe Moseman stood before a high school crowd seated in the bleachers at the McDonald-Belton gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon and asked them to close their eyes and think of three people in their lives who fit that category.
“Who did you choose?” Moseman asked the crowd before he implored them to speak up on teen dating abuse or signs of it.
“Say something. Do something,” Moseman said. “For all you know, they could end up being one of my three (people). Or they could be one of (your) three.”
The first-year student from Central Community College was part of the Center for Survivors Revolution troupe. The group gave a presentation and discussion on teenage dating violence during the District 10 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America leadership conference at the Mid-Plains Community College South Campus.
The short play, titled “It’s Complicated” covered topics of emotional and physical abuse and sexual assault, was followed by more than an hour of discussion, with individuals in the crowd asking questions to each of the six cast members who remained in character.
“I think it was really good because most of us, me personally, have had people in our lives that have gone through this,” said Hannah Smith, a FCCLA member from Overton High School. “It was really nice to have (a discussion) on this.”
The North Platte stop is one of 12 theater presentations each year across the state by the Revolution group, which is based out of Columbus. The group also gives classroom talks and is connected with the Center for Survivors — a resource center for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Platte, Colfax, Butler, Boone, Nance and Polk counties
“The theater presentations are important for lots of reasons,” said Abbie Tessendorf, the services director for the Center for Survivors. “First of all, kids don’t always identify that they’ve been victimized, so when they see it (in the presentation) it’s a reaction of, ‘Wow. OK, that is what happened to my friend.’
“But then they leave (the presentation) and take that information and they say, ‘Hey, I need to stand up to somebody or do something about that.’”
There are 45 high school and college-age members in the Revolution troupe, which was formed in the late 1990s, and a new script for the performances is developed every two years. Troupe member Melany Donoghue said the story is based off events which happened to some of her friends, and she sat at her kitchen table one night in a marathon writing session to type out the script. It was completed and edited in about a six-hour span.
This is the second year in which Donoghue has been involved with Revolution, an interest that grew out of seeing the group perform at her high school.
“I went up afterwards and said I was interested in being a part of it,” said Donoghue, who is a senior at Columbus High School. “You get nominated in, and then after that you go through an application process.”
Luke Przymus, a sophomore at Scotus Catholic High School in Columbus, is in his first year with Revolution after his older brother was part of it. But that is not the only reason for his involvement in the troupe.
“Honestly one of the best feelings you can get is knowing that you can help someone,” Przymus said. “That’s why I said (to the crowd) why I’m in Revolution. It is to help people through their problems, whatever it may be. If I can impact their lives, that is the goal of this.”
