Stepping in for a friend

Three North Platte men spent a recent sunny midweek morning driving their riding mowers up and down the rows of the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
It was one of the final times this year that at least one member of the trio — Neil Matthewson, Jim Thompson and Sonny McCormick — made the short trip across State Farm Road to tend to the grounds.
They aren’t getting paid to do the work, nor were they asked to do it. They are donating their time because they want to maintain the cemetery and continue the efforts begun by their neighbor, Geno Johnston, more than two decades ago.
“There are some pretty good people around here,” said Johnston, 72, who lives just to the west of the 1.7-acre cemetery on the corner of State Farm Road and Echo Drive, “but these three guys are just unbelievable.”
Johnston began taking care of the cemetery grounds in 1995 in a deal he made with a former pastor of St. Patrick Church, the Rev. Bernard Berger.
Johnston’s son, Robert, was killed in an automobile accident in Nevada that year and is buried in a vault in the cemetery.
“I was going to take care of my son,” Johnston said of his interest in being the site caretaker.
Johnston did that for 23 years, even though the cemetery was closed roughly two decades ago, in part over environmental concerns with the water table.
“I had a car wreck about two years ago and that took all the starch out of me,” said Johnston, who ruptured a few discs in his back in the accident. “I am done (mowing) now.”
His friends and neighbors took over the task.
“I’ve lived out here for about 40 years and drive past (the cemetery) every day,” Thompson, 69, said. “I just decided to go down there on my mower as well.”
He isn’t the only one. A number of times, multiple mowers have worked the site, as Johnston estimated it took about four hours for one person to complete the job alone.
“I looked out of my window one day and saw a line of mowers coming down the street,” Johnston said. “It looked like an old combine crew.”
Johnston said he has never asked for compensation for the care of the site and said the current group of caretakers has not either.
They would like to see the church offer some help for the upkeep, however.
“There was one time some of the Knights of Columbus came out,” Johnston said. “They painted the fence, put up a flagpole and helped mow. They haven’t been out since. (The cemetery) belongs to (St. Patrick Catholic Church). I would like to see them help.”
Mike Montgomery, funeral director at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, has the legal authority for the property on the church’s behalf. He said the church cannot sell the property due to canon law, and he has talked to Johnston about the cemetery before.
“I have told Mr. Johnston that if he no longer wants to take of the cemetery, that is fine. He just needs to let me know and we will do something else,” Montgomery said. “I know (Johnston) made a deal with Father Berger and from that (the cemetery) has been mowed and taken care of, and it is definitely appreciated.”
Thompson is the youngest of the current trio of caretakers. McCormick and Matthewson are 70 and 80 years old, respectively.
“I will probably mow until I can’t do it any more,” Thompson said. “The people (in the cemetery) deserve to have someone look after this place.”
Johnston was asked what will happen when his three friends and neighbors stop mowing if there is no one else to replace them.
“I guess I would have to hire somebody,” Johnston said. “I’m going to make damn sure it is taken care of some way.”
